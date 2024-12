Car crashes into 24 Hour Fitness in Redlands, ends up in pool

Video captured the aftermath of a wild crash in Redlands in which a car ended up in the swimming pool of a 24 Hour Fitness.

Video captured the aftermath of a wild crash in Redlands in which a car ended up in the swimming pool of a 24 Hour Fitness.

Video captured the aftermath of a wild crash in Redlands in which a car ended up in the swimming pool of a 24 Hour Fitness.

Video captured the aftermath of a wild crash in Redlands in which a car ended up in the swimming pool of a 24 Hour Fitness.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the aftermath of a wild crash in Redlands in which a car ended up in the swimming pool of a 24 Hour Fitness.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the gym on San Bernardino Avenue and Tennessee Street.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

According to the Redlands Fire Department, the driver was the only person in the vehicle and no one was in the pool at the time.

The car has since been removed.