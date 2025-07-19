At least 30 injured after driver loses consciousness, car plows through crowd in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood, when a driver apparently lost consciousness, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. At least seven people were in critical condition, six were in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Twenty-three patients were transported.

Among the injured was a male with a gunshot wound, the LAFD said.

Witnesses said bystanders also took the driver of the vehicle out of his car and attacked him following the car ramming.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel are assisting at the scene.

The car rammed into a crowd standing outside of music venue The Vermont. The crowd included club goers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

"LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time," authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.

The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.