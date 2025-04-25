Retired archbishop of LA selected to play special role in Pope Francis' funeral ceremony

Cardinal Roger Mahony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance.

Cardinal Roger Mahony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance.

Cardinal Roger Mahony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance.

Cardinal Roger Mahony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance.

VATICAN CITY (KABC) -- Tens of thousands of people have been paying their respects ahead of this weekend's funeral mass for Pope Francis.

Nearly all of the funeral plans are being kept secret, but we do know that Cardinal Roger Mahony -- the retired Archbishop of Los Angeles -- will play a special part in the service on Saturday.

Mahony led the Archdiocese of L.A. for more than 15 years.

In a special one-on-one interview, he sat down with ABC7's David Ono in Rome to talk about Pope Francis' legacy and how he will contribute to the service.

RELATED: A look at the ramped up security measures at Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis' funeral

The public mourning period presents a major security challenge: how to accommodate all the people who want to see the pope - and at the same time - keep them safe.

This is the third papal transition that Ono has covered from Rome, and each time, he's sat down with Mahony.

Although he's been quiet for the past several years, Mahony is still around and very active in the Catholic church.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling great. I live in the parish, actually my home parish in North Hollywood," Mahony said. "I say mass every day, either at St. Charles or somewhere else."

Mahony has been chosen to play a key role in the closing of the pope's casket -- a solemn ceremony that few people have seen.

"After the pope lies in state, there's a formal closure of the casket, sealing of the casket, because that is the last time the pope will be seen by anyone forever," Mahony said.

SEE ALSO: Glendale woman pays final respects to Pope Francis days after encounter during Easter celebration

A Glendale was among the thousands paying their final respects to Pope Francis in Vatican City, days after she encountered him during an Easter celebration.

Mohony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance, and he's proud of that role.

"It's going to be extraordinary, so I'm looking forward to it very much," Mahony said.

Mahony admits he didn't know Pope Francis very well before he was elected pope, but through the last few years, they have developed a special bond.

"He encouraged us to write to him," Mohony said. "I don't know if anybody else did, but I started writing to him, and he answers the letters. I have, I don't know the final number, over 30 letters back from the pope, Pope Francis. He responds to them."

Cardinal Roger Mahony says the late pontiff was a pope of the people.

The viewing of Pope Francis will end a few hours early on Friday so the special casket sealing ceremony can take place at 8:30. Then, at 10 a.m., the funeral begins.

Mahony says the late pontiff was a pope of the people.

"As someone who really loved God, and his heart was in all of God's people, especially those on the fringes. He was always concerned about this increasing divide around the world --- the haves and the have-nots," Mahoney said. "And the fact that there were not political and government mechanisms in place to help make the wealth of areas more available to everyone equally. And so that has always been a concern, and that's why he has never hesitated to speak about economic systems. He has said if they don't benefit everybody, they don't benefit anyone."

"How do we use this moment to better the rest of the world?" Ono asked in their interview at the Pontifical North American College.

"Well, I think, the Pope always said, 'If we look at each other as brothers and sisters first, rather than liberals or conservatives or friends or enemies, if we look at everybody as brothers and sisters first, things work out really well.' And especially if we take time to listen to each other's stories. That's how we find out who we all are," Mahony said.