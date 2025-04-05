Carrie Out Burgers and Breakfast brings BLTs, burritos, boysenberry shakes and more to Chino

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Are you in the mood for burgers, breakfast, BLTs and boysenberry shakes? Take a drive to Carrie Out Burgers and Breakfast in Chino.

"Everything we make, we put a lot of love into it," said owner Carrie Barnett Aubel.

Aubel started working at the eatery in 1998 when the burger spot was called EZ Takeout Burgers. Twenty years later, the Chino native became the proud owner, and it became a family operation.

All of her children worked at the restaurant at some point over the years.

"I love it. I love the community. I know everybody in Chino," said Aubel. "They are really dedicated to me, and I appreciate it."

Carrie Out is known for their deliciously big and juicy burgers and their "crazy fries," which are topped with cheese, grilled onions, and house made thousand island dressing.

You can also order a massive breakfast burrito that can feed a family of five. When it's wrapped and ready to eat, it's basically the size of a small baby! Don't worry, they offer smaller options too.

"The prices are very good," said customer Christopher Saunders. "They cater to the community. It's an outstanding place."

The little mom-and-pop stand has a large footprint in the Inland Empire. People drive for miles to get a bite of the Carrie Out burgers and to say hello to one of their favorite local celebrities.

"That's what they say, but I don't know about all that," said Aubel with a laugh.

Carrie Out Burgers and Breakfast is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. On Wednesdays and Sundays, you can buy a burger for $2.09.

The restaurant is located on 11712 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710.