E. coli outbreak claims 1 life in Los Angeles County amid nationwide recall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The one person who died from a national outbreak of E. coli linked to organic carrots lived in Los Angeles County, health officials said Monday.

The outbreak infected 39 people across 18 states, with 15 hospitalizations and one death, according to the CDC.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Monday there were two local cases of E. coli associated with the recalled carrots, including the death of one adult over age 65 who also had other medical conditions.

The E. coli was linked to organic bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. A recall has been issued.

Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez, an emergency medicine physician with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, says E. coli infections are most dangerous to those with other pre-existing conditions.

"Anyone immunocompromised," Rodriguez said. "So whether it's cancer on chemotherapy or not, diabetics, pregnant women. These are your at-risk populations for this type of bacteria and having an unfortunate outcome like that. That's very sad."

One death reported in an E. coli outbreak linked to carrots sold by Grimmway Farms; 39 cases across country, CDC said.

The recalled products involve nearly three dozen brands including Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Good and Gather, 365, Raley's, Sprouts, Simple Truth and Trader Joe's.

Details on the outbreak and recalled products are available from the CDC here and more information from the FDA is here.

Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Seek care if your symptoms don't improve after a few days or you have signs of dehydration.

"Feeling lightheaded when you stand up, your pee, your urine being dark, or decreased urine output," Rodriguez said. "Those are some signs of dehydration that should prompt some attention."

Officials say the baby carrot products on store shelves now should be safe to eat. If you have the recalled carrots, wash any surfaces they might have touched with hot soapy water after throwing them out.

