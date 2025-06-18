Carson announces zero-tolerance policy on fireworks, including fines up to $5,000

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) -- With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Carson city officials Tuesday announced a zero-tolerance policy on fireworks, including so-called "safe and sane" pyrotechnics.

The policy essentially declares the city a "firework-free zone," officials said.

"Fireworks cause thousands of preventable injuries and millions in property losses nationwide," Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said in a statement. "Carson is taking a stand and violators will receive a fine of up to $5,000. With the support of our Sheriff's and Fire departments, we are saying no more' -- and we are backing up that commitment with focused enforcement and community rewards."

Under the city's zero-tolerance policy, all fireworks are prohibited in the city. Violators who possess, use or sell fireworks in the city can face fines of up to $5,000.

The city is also offering rewards ranging from $250 to $500 for people who provide information leading to a citation for illegal fireworks. Residents can report suspected fireworks activity to a sheriff's hotline at 310- 830-1123.

"Carson's zero-tolerance policy is about saving lives and protecting property," sheriff's Sgt. J.P. Maranan said. "Together, we can eliminate fireworks in Carson and reduce the risk to every resident."