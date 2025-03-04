SoCal Catholics gather to pray as Pope Francis faces ongoing health issues

Pope Francis continues to deal with significant health challenges, now hospitalized for nearly three weeks.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory complications, faithful visitors gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to offer prayers and support for his recovery.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory complications, faithful visitors gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to offer prayers and support for his recovery.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory complications, faithful visitors gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to offer prayers and support for his recovery.

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized with respiratory complications, faithful visitors gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to offer prayers and support for his recovery.

DOWNTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pope Francis continues to deal with significant health challenges, now hospitalized for nearly three weeks. The Vatican said on Monday the 88-year-old suffered two episodes of acute respiratory failure. Tuesday morning, his condition remained stable and he will continue to receive non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

In response to his health crisis, visitors have gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles to offer prayers and support.

"He's a strong man. He's been in there about 18 days. But everybody pray for the pope, he needs prayers as well," said visitor Lance West.

"It pains all of us, nobody likes to see this. It's something all of us should take a moment to pray about because he matters to a lot of people," said visitor Bart Kaspero.

The Vatican said the pope's prognosis remains reserved and doctors say it's not unusual for a patient's condition to change from day to day.