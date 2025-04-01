Chase suspect booked after Long Beach crash had 2 previous convictions, authorities say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man arrested in connection with a high-speed chase that ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach was booked on a felony charge and has two previous convictions, authorities said.

The pursuit occurred Friday and included multiple collisions, including one at an intersection involving two innocent drivers before the suspect abandoned the truck he was driving and was apprehended by multiple police officers.

Adam James Bowen was taken into custody on suspicion of evading police.

Bowen's two prior convictions include receiving known stolen property. He was sentenced to time served for that crime in January.

He was being held without bail this week, with his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.