Children's Hospital Los Angeles closing its center for transgender youth

Children's Hospital Los Angeles says it's closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles says it's closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles says it's closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles says it's closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles is closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care surgical program, according to a memo obtained by Eyewitness News Thursday.

Hospital executives cited challenges due to the "shifting policy landscape," executive orders from President Donald Trump, the state's budget crisis and threats to cut funding.

CHLA says it relies on federal funding more than any other pediatric hospital in the state, and losing access to funds would impact the ability to provide essential care to low-income children and teenagers.

The memo sent to staff says parents will start getting notified Thursday and they will be assisted with "with patient navigation and seeking to identify potential alternative providers."

A protest over the decision is planned for Thursday evening.

In February, CHLA paused the initiation of hormone therapy for new transgender youth patients after Trump signed an executive order seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.