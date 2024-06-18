CHP chase ends with dozens of suspicious packages seized in downtown LA, suspect in custody

Dozens of suspicious packages were seized by the California Highway Patrol after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

Dozens of suspicious packages were seized by the California Highway Patrol after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

Dozens of suspicious packages were seized by the California Highway Patrol after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

Dozens of suspicious packages were seized by the California Highway Patrol after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of suspicious packages were seized Tuesday morning by the California Highway Patrol after a high-speed chase involving a pickup truck ended on a street in downtown Los Angeles.

About 9:45 a.m., the CHP was pursuing a white pickup truck on surface streets in downtown. The female suspect entered the northbound 110 Freeway before transitioning to the eastbound 10 Freeway and exiting at Temple Street.

The chase made its way southbound on Fremont Avenue, with the truck ultimately pulling over near the intersection of Second Street and Figueroa Avenue.

A unidentified suspect was taken into custody, and three large plastic tubs were removed from vehicle.

The tubs contained dozens of white rectangular packages, whose contents were not immediately confirmed.

Officers laid the packages out in rows on the street near a sidewalk as a tow truck arrived to remove the suspect's vehicle from the scene.