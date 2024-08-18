CHP officer hospitalized after being struck on 5 Fwy in Sylmar; all SB lanes closed

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized in unknown condition early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, authorities said.

All southbound lanes were closed after the incident.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the Newhall Pass, according to the CHP. The officer had responded to a disabled vehicle at the scene and was outside of his patrol car when he was hit.

He was transported to a medical center and was undergoing surgery.

The driver who struck the officer remained at the scene, a CHP spokesperson said.