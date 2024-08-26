Cirque du Soleil aerialist injured in fall during Portland show

A Cirque du Soleil aerialist sent a panic through a shocked audience when she fell during a performance at a show in Portland, Oregon. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An aerial hoop artist was injured during a performance of "KOOZA" by Cirque du Soleil in Portland, Oregon on Saturday night.

A public relations firm handling the promotion of "KOOZA" told KATU the incident happened during the 7 p.m. performance. The artist was taken to a hospital. She was conscious and stable.

Video of the incident shows the artist falling while performing.

"The health and safety of our employees is always our top priority. We commend our team's quick response to the situation, and appreciate the support and concern of the public," Megan McWilliams with RWest said.

She said the artist will be monitored by "KOOZA's" medical and coaching teams to determine when she can return to the show.

ABC News contributed to this report.