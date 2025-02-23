Ski patroller dies after getting caught in avalanche at Mammoth Mountain

Claire Murphy had been hospitalized since the incident occurred on Valentine's Day.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- A ski patroller who was seriously injured after getting caught in an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain has died, authorities announced.

According to authorities, Murphy was one of two ski patrollers injured in the avalanche on Lincoln Mountain.

The slide occurred during mitigation work in an area called "The Avy Chutes," following the recent snowstorm in which approximately 6 feet of snow fell in 36 hours, authorities said.

The other patroller was recovered at the scene uninjured.

Due to weather conditions, the area was closed to the public at the time the incident unfolded.