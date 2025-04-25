Coast Guard offloads nearly 19,000 pounds of seized cocaine in San Diego

The United States Coast Guard announced the seizure of more than $214 million worth of cocaine.

The United States Coast Guard announced the seizure of more than $214 million worth of cocaine.

The United States Coast Guard announced the seizure of more than $214 million worth of cocaine.

The United States Coast Guard announced the seizure of more than $214 million worth of cocaine.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- The United States Coast Guard announced the seizure of more than $214 million worth of cocaine.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball offloaded the nearly 19,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego on Thursday.

The drugs were seized during six separate boardings of suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America since February, the Coast Guard said.

Video shows crews intercepting the vessels carrying the cocaine before seizing the drugs and setting the boats on fire.