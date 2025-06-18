Community groups to call on Dodgers, other LA sports teams to speak out against ICE raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of community leaders are calling on the Dodgers and other prominent Los Angeles sports teams to speak out against ICE raids across the region and to back their efforts to support impacted communities.

Leaders from Little Latin America USA, California Rising, El Salvador Corridor Association, CD1 Coalition and the L.A. Youth & Family Foundation are set to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the critical resources available for families affected by recent immigration raids.

The groups will also unveil a calendar of cultural events for the summer designed to uplift the region's Latino community.

"This is a vital opportunity for the Dodgers to join us in championing these much needed cultural events and mutual aid efforts that uplift the most vulnerable, many of whom are BIG TIME Dodger fans," the group said in a press release.

This comes after singer Nezza performed the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. The Colombian-Dominican performer made the decision to do so even though the team asked her not to.

Nezza spoke to Eyewitness News after a video of her singing the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium went viral and sparked calls for the team to speak out about ICE raids.

Her performance came as many look to the public figures and sports teams they support to say something about the tactics and impact of increased immigration arrests in Southern California, including the Dodgers.

"I think that they should like at least acknowledge some of what's happening, because it affects everybody, not just the Hispanic community, but all of their fans," said L.A. resident Daisy Perez.

"Everyone came together. It's really putting into perspective who's not speaking up, who's not saying anything. It's not who's saying something. At this point, it's who's not and why aren't you saying anything?" said Cali 93.9 radio personality Melissa Rios.

In a post on Instagram, Dodgers player Kike Hernandez said, in part, "I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused, and ripped apart. All people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights."

Rios says she does consider what some may weigh when speaking out, including endorsements.

"But I think the trust and the love from our community is important. And if you benefit from our culture, you should be speaking up for our people," she said. "At this point, it's not even a question anymore."

The Los Angeles Football Club and Angel City Football Club, joined by artist Becky G, are among those who have issued statements of support.

In a post on social media, Becky G told the Dodgers, "Don't you dare turn your backs on us now. We as a city have embraced you and need your support more than ever. Think about who fills up your stadium."