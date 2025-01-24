Concern for mudslides rises as weekend rain threatens burn zones

Officials are preparing themselves - and residents - for the upcoming rain that is raising concern for possible mudslides that could bring more damage to areas previously hit by the wildfires.

The Los Angeles area is expected to get a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain beginning Saturday, while the mountain communities will see about 2-4 inches of snow.

"This fire burned two feet into the root. There's nothing left to keep the soil in place, and even one drop of rain will come down seven times faster than it would have prior to these fires," said Lisa Derderian with the city of Pasadena.

Officials across the affected areas began preparing Thursday for the upcoming rain by filling and stacking more than 15,000 sandbags, available for residents free of charge.

Thousands of acres of slopes are potential slide dangers now that a lot of the vegetation that anchors the soil is gone. The city hopes people near the fire areas start enforcing their properties as soon as possible, before this weekend's expected rain.

"We have concerns for the next five years on mud and debris flow on this current fire, so there's a lot to do," said Derderian.

Meanwhile, a massive collection of state, county and public utility resources are available at the Santa Anita racetrack. Affected residents can find everything from power equipment to K-rails and more than 400 members of the California Conservation Corps.

"The CCC is launching works that will help mitigate a lot of the debris flow of contaminants into the watershed of Los Angeles County," said Dana Howard with the California Conservation Corps.

Residents can pick up free sandbags at the following locations:

--Altadena Golf Course 1456 east Mendocino Street Altadena, CA 91001

--Victory Park 2575 Paloma Street Pasadena, CA 91107

--Robinson Park 1081 north Fair Oaks Avenue Pasadena, CA 91103

--Las Flores Creek Park 3895 Rambla Pacifico Street Malibu, CA 90265