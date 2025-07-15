Convenience store looted during chaotic street takeover in Long Beach

A large crowd looted a convenience store in Long Beach after a chaotic street takeover that was caught on video.

A large crowd looted a convenience store in Long Beach after a chaotic street takeover that was caught on video.

A large crowd looted a convenience store in Long Beach after a chaotic street takeover that was caught on video.

A large crowd looted a convenience store in Long Beach after a chaotic street takeover that was caught on video.

LONG BEACH (CNS) -- A large crowd looted a convenience store in Long Beach after a street takeover early Monday.

A group of motorists performed donut maneuvers with their vehicles and blocked the intersection of Orange Avenue and Harding Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"While officers were en route, they received additional information indicating that a group had forced entry into a nearby business located at 6190 Orange Avenue," police said in a statement.

According to the news release, several spectators from the takeover broke into the business, but by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

"The loss is under investigation," police said.

Video from the location showed a large group of people outside a market.

Anyone with information or video related to either the street takeover or the break-in was urged to contact the LBPD Burglary Detail at LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov or 562-570-7351. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

City News Service contributed to this report.