At least 8 convenience stores robbed within 24 hours in LA, Orange counties

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- At least eight convenience stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties were robbed overnight, and police say the crimes could be related.

The first robbery was reported around 9:16 p.m Sunday at a 7-Eleven store on Alondra Boulevard Norwalk. Authorities say two cash registers were stolen and five male suspects fled the scene on foot.

One of the last robberies happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven on Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower. Surveillance video shows a group of people pulling up to the location.

The footage then shows four suspects get out of what looks like a small orange SUV and run into the store, where they jump over the counter and demand the two cash registers while knocking over items.

They then took off.

Three employees, who were inside and didn't want to go on camera, told Eyewitness News they were shaken up and had two cash registers stolen. One employee estimates at least $500 were inside each register.

A Circle K and Shell gas station in Anaheim were also hit by robbers overnight, as well as other 7-Eleven locations in Anaheim, Orange, Fullerton and Gardena. It appears the same suspects were behind those robberies.

"These are pretty rare, we haven't had a series like this in a long time. Obviously, we had three overnight and we believe they're connected to multiple in the Southland, both in Orange County and L.A. County," said Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

Police say a cashier's vehicle was stolen at the Anaheim Circle K, but the car was later found at a 7-Eleven in Orange.

The Lakewood sheriff's station says four men in a small SUV were behind the Bellflower incident.

Sheriff's officials from the Compton station confirmed four men simulated a firearm and stole cash registers.

Fullerton police, meanwhile, say they believe the same suspects robbed locations in Fullerton and Anaheim. They say 3-4 suspects were involved there and also took cash registers.

A possible robbery in Commerce may also be related, but officials could not confirm that.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.