Coyote enjoys playtime in Yorba Linda backyard; rare behavior caught on video

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Yorba Linda family was stunned to see a coyote enjoying some playtime in their backyard - and they caught the unusual behavior on video.

Roger and Susan Cossaboom captured the crazy sight on their security camera.

"I saw it out there on the lawn and it picked up a toy and it started throwing it around," said Roger.

Not one toy, but several. At one point, the coyote tossed a toy in the bushes and playfully dove after it.

This unfolded as the owner of the toys, a19-month-old Golden Retriever named Clover, watched on from inside the home.

"She wanted to go out. She very much knew what was going on."

They first noticed the coyote hanging out in their cul-de-sac in April. Then they noticed the animal started keeping a keen eye on them playing in the backyard with their dog.

On Sunday night, the coyote took its own turn.

"It looks like a puppy. It's acting like a puppy. But it's by itself, so it's a lone animal. It doesn't have a pack," Susan said. "The animal watches our behavior and then goes and mimics it. That's what it was doing, it was mimicking the behavior that Clover has."

It may be cute, but they say it's also very concerning.

"I called animal control today and they've never seen that behavior before. They were very surprised to hear that it was playing with her toys. But it watches through the fence when she plays."

Animal control officials told the couple their only option is for them to pay to have the animal relocated. They say they are hoping it will move on to the state park near their home on its own.