At least 15 workers rescued after tunnel collapse in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Over a dozen workers were rescued following a tunnel collapse in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Figueroa Street and involved at least 15 industrial tunnel workers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 100 LAFD personnel, including Urban Search and Rescue teams and Mayor Karen Bass, responded to the scene.

The collapse occurred about "six miles south from the response address, which is the sole tunnel access," LAFD said.

AIR7 footage showed workers being brought out of the tunnel in a cage hoisted up by a crane.

No injuries have been reported.

The construction site is believed to be a wastewater project for L.A. County's sanitation department.

No further details were immediately known.