OC high school hosts 'Draft Day' to pair students with companies for work-study program

Cristo Rey Orange County High School partnered with more than 40 local companies for an on-the-job learning experience that will give students a leg up in the real world.

Cristo Rey Orange County High School partnered with more than 40 local companies for an on-the-job learning experience that will give students a leg up in the real world.

Cristo Rey Orange County High School partnered with more than 40 local companies for an on-the-job learning experience that will give students a leg up in the real world.

Cristo Rey Orange County High School partnered with more than 40 local companies for an on-the-job learning experience that will give students a leg up in the real world.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was Draft Day at Angels Stadium on Friday, but not for baseball players with big MLB dreams.

Instead, more than 140 students from Cristo Rey Orange County High School were "drafted" for an innovative work-study program.

"We've got banks, law firms, hospitals, engineering companies, nonprofits," said the school's founding President Steve Holte.

As part of the program, 42 companies in Orange County will provide hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities to students who may not exactly have access to the corporate world.

On Friday, Farmers & Merchants Bank selected Sophomore Luna Paz.

"It's definitely a lot more exciting than them just giving you an envelope being like, 'You're working here now,'" she said. "I'm really excited to see what they're going to put me up to."

Farmers & Merchants Bank President Kevin Tiber attended Friday's ceremony to welcome Paz and several other students to the team.

"We throw them right into work so they get the full experience. We don't hold anything back," he said.

Eric Gonzalez, a 15-year-old sophomore at Cristo Rey, was selected to work for Advanced Office in Irvine.

"I'm glad that I have an opportunity to work at an office job so I can stand out in my college application when I'm ready to go to college," said the teen.

His parents, Gabriela and Leonardo, were at the ceremony, celebrating their son's achievements - and they were thrilled.

"To have that knowledge how to deal with people, how to train people, and those social skills are very important," said Gabriela.

Cristo Rey believes Draft Day builds excitement for the students when it comes to thinking about their future.

"When you say this is a big deal and companies are excited to have high school students working in their companies, our students are going to rise to the occasion," said Holte.

All of the students who were "drafted" will work with their companies for the entire school year with the goal of finding their true passion.

"A lot of people are complaining that they can't a job because they need experience, and I think it's really helpful, and I know a lot of the skills that jobs will need, so that's also going to help me," said Paz.