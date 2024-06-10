Dan Hurley turns down Lakers' offer to become their next head coach

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their next head coach after UConn Basketball Coach Dan Hurley decided to turn down the job Monday.

The Lakers were hoping to lure Hurley to L.A. with a massive contract offer. He met with the team on Friday.

ESPN reported that Hurley decided to stay at the University of Connecticut where he has won back-to-back national titles and will pursue a third straight NCAA title.

According to ESPN, the Lakers offered Hurley a six-year $70 million deal, which would have made him one of NBA's six highest-paid coaches.

The Lakers are expected to move on to other candidates, including former Clippers player and ESPN analyst J.J. Redick.

The Lakers have been seeking a new coach since early May when the team fired Darvin Ham, days after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

Ham led the Lakers for two seasons, compiling a 90-74 record.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.