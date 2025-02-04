Group of demonstrators, believed to be mostly students, rally for immigrant rights at LA park

A group of demonstrators, believed to mostly be made up of students, gathered in Los Angeles to rally for immigrant rights and to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

A group of demonstrators, believed to mostly be made up of students, gathered in Los Angeles to rally for immigrant rights and to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

A group of demonstrators, believed to mostly be made up of students, gathered in Los Angeles to rally for immigrant rights and to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

A group of demonstrators, believed to mostly be made up of students, gathered in Los Angeles to rally for immigrant rights and to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another demonstration to demand rights for immigrants popped up in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The group, believed to be made up of mostly students, gathered at Los Angeles Plaza Park in the downtown area. They reportedly walked out of class at Bravo and Garfield high schools to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies.

They remained peaceful and did not shut down any streets or freeways.

Meanwhile, new legislation aimed at protecting immigrant rights was introduced by L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez on Tuesday.

LAPD officers moved in to clear protestors after dispersal orders were issued in downtown Los Angeles.

This comes after several protests were held across Southern California Monday for a "Day Without Immigrants," a nationwide movement aimed at showing the importance of immigrants in the U.S.

While things started out peacefully in most places, some demonstrations ended with clashes between officers and protesters.