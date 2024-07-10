Deputies open fire after suspect slams into light pole at end of chaotic chase in Harvard Heights

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after a man slammed into a light pole at the end of a chaotic chase Wednesday afternoon in Harvard Heights.

The unidentified suspect was then pulled from the reportedly stolen vehicle and handcuffed while lying on the sidewalk. He was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Around 2:30 p.m., the pursuit was making its way northbound on the 710 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The driver then transitioned onto the westbound 10 Freeway in light traffic.

After entering the 101 Freeway, the suspect exited at Alameda Street where he allegedly rammed at least two vehicles, including a sheriff's patrol unit.

The chase continued into Harvard Heights, where the driver crashed into the pole. Deputies opened fire as smoke emanated from the vehicles spinning tires.

No deputies were reported injured in the confrontation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.