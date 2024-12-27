Deputies use heat-seeking drone to find missing 78-year-old Malibu man

A 78-year-old man was rescued after LASD search and rescue teams used infrared heat-seeking drones to find him.

A 78-year-old man was rescued after LASD search and rescue teams used infrared heat-seeking drones to find him.

A 78-year-old man was rescued after LASD search and rescue teams used infrared heat-seeking drones to find him.

A 78-year-old man was rescued after LASD search and rescue teams used infrared heat-seeking drones to find him.

MALIBU, Calif (KABC) -- The L.A. County Sheriff's Department gave the public an up-close look at the infrared heat-seeking technology it used to help find a missing 78-year-old man in Malibu.

A search and rescue team used the technology during a drone search when the man went to check his mail Monday afternoon and never returned home. He's said to suffer from early-onset dementia.

Malibu search and rescue personnel found him curled up on the ground where the temperature was in the 40s and falling.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.