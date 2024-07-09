Descanso Gardens celebrates opening of its new train experience

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating the grand opening of its Descanso Railroad.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating the grand opening of its Descanso Railroad.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating the grand opening of its Descanso Railroad.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating the grand opening of its Descanso Railroad.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is celebrating the grand opening of its Descanso Railroad.

The Descanso Railroad features a brand-new miniature train experience created by Applied Imagination.

Descanso Gardens says visitors can enjoy watching model trains travel through a variety of unique and captivating landscapes and depots.

There will also be a new train platform where passengers with purchased tickets can board the electric train for a ride through the garden.

The Descanso Railroad is set to open to the public on Saturday. Members have exclusive access through Friday.

More information on the experience is available on the Descanso Gardens website.