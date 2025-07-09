ABC7 presses DHS for answers on why federal agents swarmed MacArthur Park

Many Angelenos have questions about a show of force in MacArthur Park, where about 100 federal agents showed up.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's now been more than 24 hours since federal police with the Department of Homeland Security moved through MacArthur Park in a show of force.

And we still don't have any details from DHS about what that mission was all about. On Monday, 7 on Your Side Investigates was with members of the California National Guard to learn more about their role as they're assigned to follow and protect DHS.

We ended up at MacArthur Park with them, and when we got there, we saw lines of police from various DHS agencies already in the park.

At times, they just stood there in formation lines, at other times, they moved in unison through the park. From our vantage point, we never saw those officers make any arrests. But we did see Mayor Karen Bass show up as she pressed the agents to get out of there.

ABC7 asked DHS several questions on Tuesday, which included: What was the goal of Monday's mission? How many people were arrested and what were they arrested for? And what's the reaction to L.A. leaders calling this a political stunt?

In response to those questions, a senior DHS official sent a one-sentence statement that said, "We don't comment on ongoing enforcement operations."

It remains unknown why all those federal agents swarmed the park and there is still no information about any arrests. 7 on Your Side Investigates will keep pressing for answers.