Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney to vote for Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney says

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the most prominent Republicans in the last half-century, will be crossing party lines this election and voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday, who contended her father sees former President Donald Trump as a "grave a threat to our democracy."

The video is from a previous report.

The former House member who represented Wyoming told "The Atlantic" reporter Mark Leibovich during an interview at the Texas Tribute Festival that her father believes this is a serious moment in history.

"My dad believes -- and he said publicly -- that there's never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is, and that's, that's the moment that we're facing," she said.

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney reacts after his speech at the Arab Strategy Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Both Cheneys have been open about their criticism of Trump following the Jan. 6 riots.

Earlier in the week, Liz Cheney said she was going to vote for Harris.

She lost her seat in the 2022 primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by more than 60,000 votes, according to election results.

Cheney made news on another front during her remarks at the festival and said she would support incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's Democratic challenger Rep. Colin Allred ahead of November. She said that one of the most important things to do to "rebuild our politics is we need to elect serious people."

"You know, there aren't enough good candidates running. I want to say specifically, though, here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for the United States Senate, and his name is ..." Cheney began before being interrupted by an applause. "Well, it's not Ted Cruz."

"Colin Allred is somebody I served with in the House ... When you think about the kind of leaders our country needs, and going to this point about [ how ] you might not agree on every policy position, but we need people who are going to serve in good faith. We need people who are honorable public servants and and in this race that is Colin Allred, so I'll be working on his behalf," she continued.