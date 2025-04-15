It's a bittersweet farewell for Diego Luna, who reflects on his final goodbye to Cassian Andor at "Andor" Season 2 premiere

Diego Luna says goodbye to Cassian Andor: 'I'm glad it ended this way'

Diego Luna, cast and creators reflect on saying goodbye to "Andor," epic costumes and emotional moments at the season two premiere.

LOS ANGELES -- It was a mix of emotions for Diego Luna as he stepped onto the red carpet for the "Andor" season two premiere at Hollywood's iconic El Capitan Theatre.

The "Star Wars" actor, who first brought Cassian Andor to life in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" back in 2016, is bidding farewell to the beloved character.

On the Red Carpet caught up with Luna to discuss what's coming this season, "I feel proud, I'm ready for audiences to see the second season." But with this season marking his final appearance as Cassian, Luna reflects on the journey, "I'm glad it ended this way, I'm very proud of what we made."

Genevieve O'Reilly, who brings Mon Mothma to life, spoke with us about her character's wardrobe transformations. "It was a joy to step into all of those costumes and those different looks. I thought they were really ambitious for Mon Mothma."

Denise Gough, who plays the intense and intriguing Dedra, teased what's coming for her character in the final season, saying, "The Empire is not loyal to anyone," hinting at some serious drama ahead. "You'll have to tune in to see how it all plays out."

The premiere wasn't just about the red carpet - the event also featured a Q &A with the cast and creator Tony Gilroy. The panel gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went into bringing "Andor" to life.

During the Q &A , Luna opened up about the challenge of keeping his emotions in check knowing where Cassian's journey would take him.

"I had to keep my emotions on the side, because I know - like the audience - I know what happens in 'Rogue One.' But Cassian doesn't, and he shouldn't," he explained.

Fans can catch the explosive second season of "Andor" streaming April 22 on Disney+.

