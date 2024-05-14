Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYS on ABC

This year's ESPYS will be hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams.

"I couldn't be more excited to host The ESPYS," said Williams in a statement. "This is a dream come true for me, and something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes...I can't wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July."

Williams' turn as host of The ESPYS will immediately follow the July 10 premiere of the first episode of the ESPN+ Original Series, "In the Arena: Serena Williams." This 8-part series provides an inside look at her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Williams and key figures throughout her life.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Beyond her tennis accolades, Williams is a passionate advocate for gender equality in sports and has used her platform to promote other social causes, including Black maternal health advocacy and racial equality.

Beyond her athletic prowess, Williams is also a successful entrepreneur. In 2017, Williams established her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which focuses on investing in women and founders of color and has built a portfolio of over 20 early-stage companies.

In April 2023, she introduced her multimedia production company Nine Two Six Productions. The endeavor aims to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to all. Last month, Williams launched WYN Beauty in partnership with Ulta Beauty.

Watch The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN and this station.