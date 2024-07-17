Disneyland offering $69 ticket deal to Anaheim residents in celebration of 69th anniversary

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Wednesday marks Disneyland's 69th anniversary and the theme park is celebrating by announcing a special ticket offer for Anaheim residents.

For a limited time, Anaheim residents can enjoy a day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $69 with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

The offer is available for purchase starting Wednesday for visits between Aug. 5 - Sept. 26, 2024.

Valid admission and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for entry. More information is available on Disneyland.com.

Walt Disney officially opened Disneyland on July 17, 1955. To recognize the anniversary, Disneyland guests Wednesday will also be treated to a birthday celebration cavalcade.

Disney is the parent company of this station.