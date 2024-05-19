Disneyland parades and characters employees vote to join actors union

The Actors' Equity Association says a majority of Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have asked for a vote on whether to unionize.

The Actors' Equity Association says a majority of Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have asked for a vote on whether to unionize.

The Actors' Equity Association says a majority of Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have asked for a vote on whether to unionize.

The Actors' Equity Association says a majority of Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have asked for a vote on whether to unionize.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland parades and characters cast members have voted in favor of joining The Actors' Equity Association, the union announced Saturday.

Roughly 1,700 cast members perform in parades and as characters at the Anaheim resort.

The final vote tally was 953-258 in favor of joining the union, Actors' Equity said on X. They are referring to the union as Magic United.

Supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the employees cast their ballots between Wednesday and Saturday.

The union says it has a "good working relationship with Disney." The workers were seeking improvements in wages, benefits, scheduling and working conditions.

"This is an incredible victory, and we appreciate all the support over the past several weeks. We're excited about the next phase," said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. "These Cast Members are both pro-union and pro-Disney, and they're looking forward to meeting with their employer across the bargaining table in a good faith effort to make both the work experience and the Guest experience better."

The video in the media player above is from a previous report on the unionization effort.

The vote applies only to Disneyland. Theatrical performers at Walt Disney World in Orlando are already with the union. And most of Disneyland's 35,000 employees are already represented by various labor organizations.

There is a window of several days to file any objections and if none are submitted the results will then become final.

Disneyland officials declined comment on the vote, citing the procedural steps ahead before the results are official.

"While voting is complete, there are still steps in the process prior to the election being certified, so it is premature for the company to comment on the results," a Disney spokesperson said. "Whatever the outcome, we respect that our cast members had the opportunity to have their voices heard."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland and this ABC station.