Disturbing video shows final moments of man who died in police custody in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows some of the final moments of a man who died after being restrained by Fullerton police officers.

It happened on April 20 shortly after midnight.

Fullerton police said an officer confronted the man at Lemon Park after they saw him holding a smoldering cardboard box.

Police said they attempted to detain the man, but he became erratic and uncooperative and began to physically resist. It reportedly took several officers to get the man into restraints, and at one point, he allegedly bit an officer.

Police then opted to use a spit hood. At one point in the video, the officer who was bitten on the forearm is heard telling another officer that he punched the man twice.

After several minutes in custody, police said the suspect stopped responding and appeared to be having a medical emergency, and paramedics were called.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Jose Luis Naranjo Cortez, was declared dead at the hospital.

The Orange County District Attorney is investigating the incident.

