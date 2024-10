Dodger fans: Share your Dodgers pride with ABC7!

Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason debut as the Dodgers face the Padres in the best-of-five NLDS.

Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason debut as the Dodgers face the Padres in the best-of-five NLDS.

Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason debut as the Dodgers face the Padres in the best-of-five NLDS.

Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason debut as the Dodgers face the Padres in the best-of-five NLDS.

Calling all Dodger fans: Here is your chance to show your pride!

We want to see how much you love the Dodgers, and we want to see your Dodgers memorabilia collections. Upload your fan photos or video below, and we will share our favorites on ABC7 and on the ABC7 social pages.

By submitting videos or photos to KABC Television, LLC, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following: