Dodger fever sweeps LA as ticket demand soars ahead of season opener

With the boys in blue coming off a World Series victory last season, ticket demand has soared.

Los Angeles is buzzing with excitement following the Dodgers 2-0 sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. Now, with their first spring training home game this Sunday and the season opener around the corner, Dodger Stadium is set to welcome fans back in full force.

"I think the Dodgers will blow through four million in attendance which no other team has done except the Dodgers. So yeah, there been demand more than I've ever seen," said Barry Rudin, president of Barry's Tickets.

Rudin noticed a significant increase in ticket prices compared to last year.

"Last year, you've probably gotten into the game for $100, $150," Rudin said. "This year, it's down to $200. And the best seats, the dugout seats, we sold them last week for $3,000 each."

There are also some upgrades at dodger stadium including a revamped clubhouse and a new facial authentication feature that allows fans to enter the stadium faster.

"Every year they improve the product and they improve the team so I have to give them credit" Rudin said.

As the season opener approaches, the Dodger community continues to mourn the loss of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away just five months ago. Now, one devoted fan is leading a campaign to get Valenzuela inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"It's a pivotal move because baseball season is about to start. It was a great loss to not only Los Angeles but the Hispanic community," said community activist Raul Montes Jr.

Sunday's game against the Angels is set for 5:10 pm and then the Dodgers shift into full swing for the highly anticipated season opener on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.