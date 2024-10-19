Dodger Stadium PA announcer is hoping for another World Series in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One more win and the Dodgers win the National League pennant and head to the World Series. Dodger Stadium PA announcer Todd Leitz says he lives and breathes this team and is itching for the chance to call another World Series and hopefully celebrate a championship.

"We didn't get to celebrate our World Series victory in 2020," said Leitz. "We didn't get to have the parade. They didn't get to celebrate with their fans. In the intervening years, we've been eliminated from the playoffs unceremoniously after having these amazing seasons. 111 wins, 106 wins. And that just left a really sour taste. This is the way we know this team can play and it's so great to see them actually performing to the level we've been seeing all year long."

ABC7 caught up with Leins at Randy's Donuts in North Hollywood on Friday morning, where he said he was cautiously optimistic the Dodgers would close out NLCS with the Mets. The next game he would announce would be Game 1 of a possible World Series at Dodger Stadium.

"The only thing left for me to do as the Dodgers PA announcer is to help that team celebrate a world series victory on our team and with a parade through the streets of Los Angeles for these great fans," said Leitz.

"You can play well along the way, but if you don't close it out it does not matter so it's about closing. We're on top and we're about to go over the top," said Myesha White-Taylor.

Two nuns that went viral back in 2018 at a Dodger game are praying for another World Series win.

White-Taylor stopped into Randy's to get a Dodger doughnuts which has jelly roll with blue icing and Bavarian cream on the inside. It's no surprise that with all the excitement, Randy's has been selling out of this post-season item.

"The Dodger doughnuts -- to be honest, we can't keep up with demand so we keep making more and more and more so we're super excited," said Panos Grivakis, who owns the Randy's North Hollywood location. "Ever since we posted on social media a few days ago, they've gone undefeated so we're going to keep posting Dodger doughnuts."