Dodgers accept Trump's invitation to visit White House

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they will visit the White House to celebrate their 2024 World Series victory.

The reigning champions head to the nation's capital on April 7 to start a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7," the Dodgers posted Tuesday on X. "The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title."

Members of the Dodgers will also visit Capitol Hill on April 8.

The Dodgers' decision to visit the White House is especially notable amid a controversy surrounding a story highlighting Jackie Robinson's military service.

The story was temporarily deleted from the Department of Defense's website last week as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to purge references to diversity, equity and inclusion through a "digital content refresh."

Robinson served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II, then broke Major League Baseball's color barrier when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

A statue honoring his legacy graces Dodger Stadium's center-field plaza.

While it does not make any references to DEI, the story on Robinson's service was among a myriad of stories scrubbed from government websites in recent days.

The Dodgers visited the White House during Joe Biden's presidency when they won the championship in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Four years later, on Oct. 30, 2024, they clinched their first full-season title since 1988 by defeating the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.

Trump was elected to his second term as president about a week after. About two months later, he feuded with local politicians and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the wake of wildfires that ravaged parts of L.A., at one point threatening to withhold federal aid over disagreements about the region's water management.

The Trump administration eventually passed an executive order aimed at addressing water shortages and regulatory hurdles hindering disaster response efforts in Southern California.

Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and part-owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson were selected by Newsom to lead an initiative aimed at supporting wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts in L.A., committing up to $100 million to fund the philanthropic effort.

ESPN contributed to this report.