Dodgers aim to clinch World Series in Game 5 against Yankees

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Up 3-1, the Dodgers yet again have the chance to win a World Series title Wednesday as they play the Yankees in New York.

The Yankees dropped the first three games of the series but now may be bringing some restored confidence into Game 5 following their overwhelming 11-4 victory in Game 4.

Game 5 will feature a rematch of the starters from the series opener, Jack Flaherty for Los Angeles and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees. Both are Southern California natives.

Besides the possibility of a Dodger championship, other storylines to watch out for in Game 5:

Will the Yankees walk Freddie Freeman or give the likely series MVP the chance to extend his record-breaking home run streak?

The Dodgers first baseman has now hit home runs in each of the four games of the series so far, and in six consecutive World Series games dating back to his time with the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 series, both records for MLB. The first and most celebrated of those was in Game 1, when he slugged the first walkoff grand slam in World Series history.

Another storyline: Will Shohei Ohtani break out of a series slump to help seal the title?

The $700 million superstar has averaged just .133 in the 2024 series with two hits, two runs, and no homers in 15 at bats. That's far below the performance in his historic first regular season with the Dodgers, when he became the first player to hit more than 50 home runs (54) and steal more than 50 bases (59) in one season as he averaged .310. Ohtani injured his shoulder on a steal attempt in Game 2 but was healthy enough to return in Game 3.

Game 5 at Yankee Stadium starts at 5:08 p.m.