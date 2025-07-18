Shohei Ohtani announces children's book about his dog Decoy

The Dodgers star co-authored the 32-page book with Michael Blank and it is set to release next February.

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani has already made history as both a pitcher and hitter in major league baseball. Now, he's leaning into his skills as an author.

The Dodgers' two-way star announced a new children's book, "Decoy Saves Opening Day," with an Instagram post of his dog, Decoy, on Thursday.

Ohtani co-authored the 32-page book with Michael Blank that is set for release next February. The cover is an illustration of Ohtani and his dog -- with a baseball in Decoy's mouth -- done by Fanny Liem.

According to the publisher HarperCollins, the plot follows an excited Decoy before he has to throw the first pitch of Opening Day. But Decoy realizes that he left his lucky baseball at home and must get it back before it's too late.

HarperCollins shared that Ohtani is a proud sponsor of animal rescue organizations. He hopes that the book's publishing can "support the work these amazing nonprofits do helping dogs find their forever homes."

The three-time MVP batted .276 with 32 home runs and 60 RBIs at the All-Star break. He also has pitched nine innings in five games as he returns from elbow surgery in September 2023.