Dodgers star Teoscar Hernández shares hopes of winning World Series: 'We believe in each other'

Teoscar Hernández has been outstanding for the Dodgers this season, and the star outfielder is focused on delivering in October.

Teoscar Hernández has been outstanding for the Dodgers this season, and the star outfielder is focused on delivering in October.

Teoscar Hernández has been outstanding for the Dodgers this season, and the star outfielder is focused on delivering in October.

Teoscar Hernández has been outstanding for the Dodgers this season, and the star outfielder is focused on delivering in October.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers spent big in the offseason - but the under-the-radar signing of Teoscar Hernández has proven to be one of the most important additions to the team.

Hernández's clutch hitting and ability to come up big in key situations has already made him a fan favorite in Chavez Ravine. The 31-year-old outfielder has been outstanding in Los Angeles and even made history by becoming the first Dodger to win the Home Run Derby.

"They gave me the opportunity to be here. That makes me feel special because they believe in what I can do for the team," Hernández told Eyewitness News on Wednesday, which also happened to be his bobblehead night.

"They believe that I can help the team win, so it's really special for me," he added.

Hernández plays with excitement and joy, and fans are excited for what he could bring to the Dodgers in the playoffs.

"For me, just trying to stay healthy, I think that's the biggest thing," Hernández said. "When you stay healthy and you have potential everything is going to go well on the baseball field."

As the Dodgers make another postseason run, Hernández feels pretty optimistic of the team's chances of making a deep run in October.

"We believe in each other and we believe we can do this - since the beginning of spring training," he said. "We're going to continue to work hard, keep doing the things we know we can do, go to the end and win everything."