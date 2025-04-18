Police arrest man seen on video hitting dog with metal chain inside DTLA apartment building

When officers served the arrest warrant on Thursday, they said there was no evidence that the dog, "Rusty," was still at the address.

When officers served the arrest warrant on Thursday, they said there was no evidence that the dog, "Rusty," was still at the address.

When officers served the arrest warrant on Thursday, they said there was no evidence that the dog, "Rusty," was still at the address.

When officers served the arrest warrant on Thursday, they said there was no evidence that the dog, "Rusty," was still at the address.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man seen on surveillance video hitting and apparently abusing a dog in downtown L.A. last month has been arrested.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows multiple instances of alleged abuse happening in an apartment building hallway on South Spring Street.

The man could be seen hitting the dog multiple times with a metal chain in one of the disturbing videos.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Disturbing video shows man hit dog with metal chain inside DTLA apartment building

The L.A. District Attorney's Office filed one count of felony animal cruelty against 40-year-old Donald Jeffes in the case.

New details reveal the dog in the video's name is Rusty, and he's a 5-year-old bulldog.

When officers served the arrest warrant on Thursday, they said there was no evidence that Rusty was still at the address. Further details about the dog's current whereabouts were not immediately known.

Jeffes is being held in jail on a $75,000 bail.