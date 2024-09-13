Trump to hold news conference Friday in Rancho Palos Verdes

Former President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference in Rancho Palos Verdes after he attended a fundraiser in the Beverly Hills area.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CNS) -- Fresh off his debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump was expected to hold a news conference in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday after attending a fundraiser in the Beverly Hills area Thursday evening.

According to an online post by the Trump 47 Committee, Trump would attend an "evening reception" on Thursday. The exact location and time were not provided.

Attending the event cost a minimum of $3,300. Preferred seats were being offered for $7,500, while $50,000 included a photo opp and attendance at a reception.

A $125,000 ticket elevated the attendee to a co-host of the event, and included a roundtable discussion with Trump, along with a photo opp and reception. Serving as a member of the host committee cost $250,000.

Trump spent Thursday in Arizona, attending an early afternoon rally in Tucson.

On Friday, he is scheduled to be at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes for a 9 a.m. news conference, then head to Woodside in Northern California for another fundraiser.

Trump was last in Southern California in June, when he attended a sold- out luncheon event in Newport Beach and an evening event in Beverly Hills.

That visit was Trump's first to Southern California since Sept. 29-30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.

Rancho Palos Verdes is in the middle of a major crisis, with dozens of homes threatened with destruction by ongoing land movement.

The Torrance Daily Breeze reported multiple residents were organizing a rally Friday morning near the golf course, where people would be wearing white T-shirts and bringing signs reading, "Save our homes."