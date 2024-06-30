Man shot and killed by police after reportedly lighting fireworks in Downey

Witnesses said a man got into an argument with a neighbor, police were called and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at his home by a police officer in Downey.

The incident happened Saturday night near Stewart and Gray Road. Officers responded to a report of a "male subject causing a disturbance."

Witnesses said the man, who reportedly had mental health issues, was lighting fireworks in the backyard when he got into an argument with a neighbor.

The Downey Police Department said officers approached the man, and the shooting happened while they were investigating.

The man died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The Department of Justice responded to the scene and is handling the investigation, police said.

No further details were immediately available.