Downey priest accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor, removed from role at church

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey priest pleaded not guilty on charges of sexual misconduct involving a minor during an arraignment hearing Monday.

Jaime Arriaga, 41, is being held without bail.

Arriaga was arrested last week after the Archdiocese of Los Angeles received a report of the allegations.

The Archdiocese says Arriaga had been at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey since January 2024, but has now been removed.

Investigators are asking any additional possible victims to come forward.

The Archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "Allegations of misconduct against anyone serving in the Archdiocese are reported to law enforcement, fully investigated and, under the Zero-Tolerance Policy, anyone who is found to have harmed a minor is permanently removed from any capacity in the Archdiocese."