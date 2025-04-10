Man put propane tanks in the oven, causing explosion in Downtown LA, police say

The man was on the phone with the Eyewitness News assignment desk for 30 minutes as he was barricaded inside. An ABC7 colleague urged him to peacefully surrender to LAPD.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is in custody after an explosion rattled an apartment building in Downtown L.A. on Wednesday night.

As the man was barricaded inside, he was on the phone with the Eyewitness News assignment desk.

An ABC7 colleague spoke with the man for about 30 minutes around 11 p.m., urging him to peacefully surrender as Los Angeles police officers surrounded the building near the corner of 6th Street and San Julian Street.

The man claimed he was being framed for the explosions. LAPD said he put two propane containers in an oven, and that's what caused the explosion.

Officers eventually convinced the man to surrender.

It does not appear the explosion caused any major damage to the building.