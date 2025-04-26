Dozens of unpermitted RV trailers towed away after neighbor complaints in Wildomar

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they saw an increase in transient activity, damage to their properties, illegal parking on the streets, and RVs stolen after they first arrived earlier this year.

WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of RVs stored in a lot-turned-homeless encampment in the City of Industry and later moved to a lot in Wildomar have finally been towed away.

The City of Wildomar says the owner of the vehicles did not have permits to store them there.

The city took out a warrant to tow dozens of Black Series RVs away on Friday, months after their arrival.

"I have not slept properly in months, and it was like Christmas arrived this morning. My husband and I literally opened the curtains to see code enforcement here, and we were like, 'It's like Santa's arrived,'" said Jessica Hume, a neighbor in the area.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Neighbors concerned after nuisance RV trailers moved to new storage site in Wildomar

RVs that were moved from a homeless encampment in the City of Industry are now showing up in the city of Wildomar.

Hume is one of several neighbors who told Eyewitness News that since the storage of the trailers at the Palomar Street property at the start of the year, they've seen an increase in transient activity, damage to their properties, illegal parking on the streets, and RVs stolen.

They also worried about the possibility of a fire like the one that was sparked when the RVs were still parked in the City of Industry. Eventually, the RVs were taken over and turned into a homeless encampment.

Black Series CEO Jack HongWei Qiu told Eyewitness News that squatters broke into the trailers and refused to leave. The encampment was eventually cleaned up this past March, before the RVs were moved to Wildomar.

The City of Wildomar said the trailers were being stored without permits, but after securing the necessary warrant from the Riverside County Superior Court, they're now gone.

"We appreciate all the neighbors' patience while we worked through this process in a timely but legal manner," said Wildomar Mayor Ashlee Dephillippo.

"We are so done. We are really, really grateful that the city has done its job to get them out safely and it not become the next city's problem," Hume said.

The mayor says the RVs were towed to a secured lot, and now, it's in the owner's hands to figure out what happens next.

Qiu didn't want to go on camera, but told Eyewitness News he moved some of the RVs to a property in San Bernardino County over the weekend. He said he's waiting to see what the cost will be to recover the ones the city towed.

