Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine to open new high school in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a new day at the Inglewood Unified School District.

Music moguls Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Jimmy Iovine partnered with the district to open a new high school called the Iovine and Young Center.

Earlier this year, the district announced it would be closing five schools, including one high school. IUSD County Administrator Dr. Jim Morris said this new academy will be another option for Inglewood students, calling it an indication of where the district is headed.

"We have the YMCA coming in to build a new YMCA center, we have an early college program that's opening up at Inglewood High School, we have the Iovine and Young Academy that will be opening up a year for now. We have so many good things happening for young people in this community," he said.

This is the Iovine and Young Education Group's third school. There's already one in Atlanta and one in South Los Angeles. The academy will eventually hold 240 students, but will initially only be available to 9th graders, adding another grade each new school year.

Iovine said the program features new ways for students to learn.

"You need people that can speak to each other and work together, and what it is, basically, is collaborative innovation," said Iovine, who's the co-founder of Interscope Records. "That's what this school's about. The school's about giving kids in the inner-city an advantage, a differentiation, a different type of education that they can go on with and be coveted by some of these big companies."

"It's about student leadership," said Patrick Cruz, an Inglewood 10th grader attending City Honors International Preparatory High School. "It's about enhancing that grasp on how to reach out to our students in the community."

The school will be located in the city of Inglewood, but the exact address has not been released.

The plan is to have it open next summer.