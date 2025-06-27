Dramatic video shows worker hit by semi, left dangling over Louisiana highway

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. -- Harrowing moments were caught on dashcam video in Louisiana.

A utility worker was working on a traffic light, not knowing that a semi was headed right for him.

"I don't know how that truck could have made that turn without hitting one pole on one side, without hitting the truck," said Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage in Baton Rouge.

The truck was making a wide turn onto Range Avenue at I-12 in Denham Springs when the top of it bumped the bucket, flipping the man upside down.

Luckily, the worker had his harness on.

"That is a mandate we have. When you're in that bucket truck, you'll have that harness on," Raiford said.

Bill Atkinson, who gave WBRZ the video, said, "What I was most surprised by was that there was no signs or lanes blocked off, and the other workers were in the truck, in the air conditioning."

Raiford said in EBR Parish, they do what they can to make sure drivers notice the workers.

"Anytime there's people working in the roadways, there's signage that's required or there's barricades saying, this part of the lane will be closed," Raiford said.

DOTD told WBRZ that "cones, signs and lane closures are sometimes required and sometimes they are not."

They declined a request for an interview while they are investigating.

The worker reportedly had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

