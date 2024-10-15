Drive-by shooter opens fire with BB gun outside kosher candy store in Pico-Robertson, LAPD says

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A drive-by shooter armed with a BB gun opened fire Monday night outside a kosher candy store in Pico-Robertson, prompting police to investigate the shooting as a hate incident, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. outside Munchies in the 8900 block of Pico Boulevard, just west of Robertson Boulevard.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, a caller said children and adults were standing in front of the building as the shooter drove past in a black Tesla.

The suspect lowered the BB gun and fired in the direction of the adults, the witness told police. No one was struck by gunfire.

The shooter fled the scene and remained at large. A description of that person was not available.