Driver crashes into bicyclist, parked cars in deadly South Los Angeles collision

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person riding their bicycle was killed after a car slammed into them and three parked cars in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Vernon Avenue and South Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The driver who crashed stayed at the scene, police said. It's unclear if that person will face any charges.